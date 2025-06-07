TFCC forms 30-member internal committee to resolve industry disputes

In a significant development aimed at strengthening coordination within the Telugu film industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has formed an Internal Committee comprising 30 members. The announcement was made during the Executive Committee meeting held in Visakhapatnam. The newly established committee will represent the three major sectors of the industry — Producers, Distributors, and Exhibitors — with 10 members from each segment. The goal of the committee is to address ongoing issues and foster smoother collaboration among the key stakeholders involved in film production, distribution, and exhibition.

P Bharath Bushan, President of TFCC, will serve as Chairman, while KL Damodar Prasad, Hon. Secretary of TFCC, has been appointed as the Convener of the committee.

Committee Representation:

Producer sector:

Notable names include KL Damodar Prasad, Dil Raju, T Prasanna Kumar, C Kalyan, PV Ravi Kishore, Y Ravi Shankar, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, DVV Danayya, Swapna Dutt, and Y Supriya.

Distributor sector:

Key members include P Bharath Bushan, N Sudhakar Reddy, M Sudhakar, Sireesh Reddy, Sasidhar Reddy, U Venkateswara Rao (LVR), M Ramdas, N Nagarjuna, Ceded Kumar, and C Bharath Chowdary.

Exhibitor sector:

Representatives include TS Ramprasad, D Suresh Babu, Sunil Narang, G Veera Narayana Babu, P Srinivasa Rao, K Anupam Reddy, T Bala Govind Raj, G Maheswara Reddy, K Siva Prasad Rao, and M Vijandar Reddy.

This move is expected to create a more structured dialogue platform for resolving conflicts and improving the overall functioning of the Telugu film industry.