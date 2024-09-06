  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay ranks second in tax-paying celebrities list for 2023-24

Thalapathy Vijay ranks second in tax-paying celebrities list for 2023-24
x
Highlights

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has made headlines once again with the release of his highly anticipated action thriller, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), which has garnered packed houses across Tamil Nadu.

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has made headlines once again with the release of his highly anticipated action thriller, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), which has garnered packed houses across Tamil Nadu. Adding to his list of achievements, Vijay has now secured a prominent spot on Fortune India’s ‘The Star Cast’ list for the financial year 2023-24.


Vijay, who received a staggering Rs 200 crore as remuneration for his role, has made an impressive advance tax payment of Rs 80 crore. This remarkable contribution places him second on the list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities, surpassing several Bollywood icons and sports stars.

Here’s a snapshot of the top taxpayers for the fiscal year 2023-24:


Rank

Celebrity

Tax Payment (Rs Crore)

1

Shah Rukh Khan

92

2

Thalapathy Vijay

80

3

Salman Khan

75

4

Amitabh Bachchan

71

5

Virat Kohli

66

6

Ajay Devgn

42

7

MS Dhoni

38

8

Ranbir Kapoor

36

9

Hrithik Roshan

28

10

Sachin Tendulkar

28

11

Kapil Sharma

26

12

Sourav Ganguly

23

13

Kareena Kapoor

20

14

Shahid Kapoor

14

14

Mohanlal

14

14

Allu Arjun

14

17

Hardik Pandya

13

18

Rishabh Pant

10

Vijay’s substantial tax payment underscores his significant impact in the entertainment industry and highlights his dedication to contributing to the nation’s economy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick