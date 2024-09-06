Thalapathy Vijay ranks second in tax-paying celebrities list for 2023-24

Live
Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has made headlines once again with the release of his highly anticipated action thriller, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), which has garnered packed houses across Tamil Nadu. Adding to his list of achievements, Vijay has now secured a prominent spot on Fortune India’s ‘The Star Cast’ list for the financial year 2023-24.
Vijay, who received a staggering Rs 200 crore as remuneration for his role, has made an impressive advance tax payment of Rs 80 crore. This remarkable contribution places him second on the list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities, surpassing several Bollywood icons and sports stars.
Here’s a snapshot of the top taxpayers for the fiscal year 2023-24:
|
Rank
|
Celebrity
|
Tax Payment (Rs Crore)
|
1
|
Shah Rukh Khan
|
92
|
2
|
Thalapathy Vijay
|
80
|
3
|
Salman Khan
|
75
|
4
|
Amitabh Bachchan
|
71
|
5
|
Virat Kohli
|
66
|
6
|
Ajay Devgn
|
42
|
7
|
MS Dhoni
|
38
|
8
|
Ranbir Kapoor
|
36
|
9
|
Hrithik Roshan
|
28
|
10
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
28
|
11
|
Kapil Sharma
|
26
|
12
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
23
|
13
|
Kareena Kapoor
|
20
|
14
|
Shahid Kapoor
|
14
|
14
|
Mohanlal
|
14
|
14
|
Allu Arjun
|
14
|
17
|
Hardik Pandya
|
13
|
18
|
Rishabh Pant
|
10
Vijay’s substantial tax payment underscores his significant impact in the entertainment industry and highlights his dedication to contributing to the nation’s economy.