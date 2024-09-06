Thalapathy Vijay ranks second in tax-paying celebrities list for 2023-24

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has made headlines once again with the release of his highly anticipated action thriller, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), which has garnered packed houses across Tamil Nadu. Adding to his list of achievements, Vijay has now secured a prominent spot on Fortune India’s ‘The Star Cast’ list for the financial year 2023-24.





Vijay, who received a staggering Rs 200 crore as remuneration for his role, has made an impressive advance tax payment of Rs 80 crore. This remarkable contribution places him second on the list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities, surpassing several Bollywood icons and sports stars.



Here’s a snapshot of the top taxpayers for the fiscal year 2023-24:





Rank Celebrity Tax Payment (Rs Crore) 1 Shah Rukh Khan 92 2 Thalapathy Vijay 80 3 Salman Khan 75 4 Amitabh Bachchan 71 5 Virat Kohli 66 6 Ajay Devgn 42 7 MS Dhoni 38 8 Ranbir Kapoor 36 9 Hrithik Roshan 28 10 Sachin Tendulkar 28 11 Kapil Sharma 26 12 Sourav Ganguly 23 13 Kareena Kapoor 20 14 Shahid Kapoor 14 14 Mohanlal 14 14 Allu Arjun 14 17 Hardik Pandya 13 18 Rishabh Pant 10

Vijay’s substantial tax payment underscores his significant impact in the entertainment industry and highlights his dedication to contributing to the nation’s economy.