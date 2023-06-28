Thaman gives a promise to Vijay fans

Released in January, “Varisu” became one of the top-grossing movies in Kollywood. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and national heartthrob Rashmika Mandanna, the movie is directed by Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally.



Many fans are eagerly waiting the release of Varisu’s Original Soundtrack, and the sensational music director Thaman S has dropped an update about it, which has made many Vijay fans rejoice. The composer has promised that he will release the OST before the end of July. Many fans have thanked Thaman.

“Varisu,” which is dubbed in Telugu as “Vaarasudu,” is produced by Telugu producer Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Khusbhu, and others played pivotal roles in the movie.