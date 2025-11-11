Thamma Day 20 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Crosses ₹130 Crore in India

Thamma is still doing well.

It earned ₹1.65 crore on Day 20.

The total stands at ₹131.05 crore in India.

Solid Start

The movie opened with ₹24 crore on Day 1.

It crossed ₹100 crore in its first week.

Weekend Growth

Collections improved on Sunday.

The film stayed strong in major cities.

Occupancy Report

Thamma had 25% occupancy on November 9.

Best numbers came from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Star Cast

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.

Big Success

Thamma made ₹181 crore worldwide.

It’s among the top Hindi films of 2025.