‘Thammudu’ trailer launch impresses all

With a fresh concept, 'Thammudu' will be a film that audiences enjoy watching in theatres. In this genre, 'Thammudu' will be referred to as a benchmark, said producer Dil Raju at the trailer launch event.

The prestigious film 'Thammudu', starring Nithiin in the lead role and directed by Sriram Venu, is being produced by the renowned production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dil Raju and Shirish are bankrolling the film, which features key roles played by Laya, Varsha Bollamma, and Sapthami Gowda. 'Thammudu' is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 4. The trailer was launched today in Hyderabad with much fanfare.

Actress Laya, who is making a comeback after a 20-year break, said, “After being away from the film industry for two decades, I’ve begun a new chapter in my acting journey with 'Thammudu'. It truly feels like returning home. When I was considering a comeback, I had doubts and fears. But the team of this film dispelled those worries and gave me confidence. Director Sriram Venu spent two days on a photo shoot with me before bringing me on board. I’m also grateful to Dil Raju’s banner for giving opportunities to many artists, including myself.”

Producer Dil Raju said, “After the success of our Sankranthi release 'F3', we were eagerly waiting to announce the release date for 'Thammudu'. Director Sriram Venu has worked tirelessly on this project for the past four years. Right from the beginning, he was clear that he wanted to design the film with a fresh visual and sound experience — and he delivered exactly that, with great dedication. Some media friends have been asking whether this film is similar to 'Muddula Maavayya'. Though 'Thammudu' is a story centered around the bond between a brother and sister, it is a completely new concept. There’s no reference point for it. After watching the trailer, we’ve received a great response from everyone, and we believe the same response will continue when the film hits theaters. I’m confident 'Thammudu' will set a new benchmark in this genre.”

Director Sriram Venu said, “I’m truly happy with the response we’ve received for the 'Thammudu' trailer. Everything I wanted to say was already shown on screen through the trailer. Now, I’m eager to hear what you all will say about the film after its release. Some actors rejected the script when I first pitched it, but Nithiin understood the emotional depth of the story and gave me complete creative freedom.”

Hero Nithiin said, “We believe that the trailer of 'Thammudu' has struck a chord with all of you. Laya garu plays a very important role in this movie, and she has delivered an outstanding performance. Sapthami Gowda also plays a key role, and Swasika, who may appear soft-spoken, has a character that will truly surprise you. Editor Praveen Pudi, our DOP Guhan garu, and music director Ajaneesh have all delivered superb output. Director Venu garu worked incredibly hard on this film for four years. Most of our shooting took place in forest locations, which brought its own challenges.”