‘Thandel’ wraps up key schedules in Vizag, Srikakulam

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's highly anticipated film "Thandel," directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has successfully completed its shooting schedules in Vizag and Srikakulam. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the renowned Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, the film promises to be a love story like no other, inspired by real-life events.

"Thandel" is set to be a major cinematic spectacle, with a grand budget and ambitious technical standards. The production team has chosen authentic and picturesque locations in Vizag and Srikakulam, engaging local communities to enhance the film's realism. This recently concluded schedule was crucial, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in significant scenes alongside the main cast.

Both lead actors are taking on some of the most challenging roles of their careers, appearing in de-glamorous avatars that highlight their dedication to the film's authenticity. Director Chandoo Mondeti has paid meticulous attention to the characters' get-ups, costumes, body language, and regional slang, ensuring the narrative remains true to its roots.

The film boasts an impressive crew, including National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad as the music director, Shamdat as the cinematographer, National award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and SrinagendraTangala heading the art department. Together, they aim to deliver a visually stunning and musically enchanting experience.



