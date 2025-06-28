‘The Batman: Part II’ script completed, set for 2027 Oct release

In a much-anticipated development, Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have officially completed the script for The Batman: Part II, marking a major milestone for the next chapter in DC’s gritty reboot of the Dark Knight saga. The duo confirmed the news through a joint Instagram post featuring a blurred black-and-white image of the screenplay, subtly bearing the title and the iconic bat symbol — enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Reeves, who helmed 2022’s The Batman, captioned the post: “Partners in Crime (Fighters),” sparking speculation about the possible introduction of Robin, Batman’s legendary sidekick who was notably absent from the first installment. Fans have long hoped for Robin’s inclusion in this darker, more psychological universe, and the caption — paired with the image — seems to nod toward fresh character dynamics and a deeper exploration of the Batman mythos.

The sequel, which was first announced in April 2022 following the original film’s critical and commercial success, is slated for release on October 1, 2027. The Batman grossed more than $772 million globally, and Robert Pattinson’s noir-driven portrayal of the Caped Crusader received widespread acclaim for its raw intensity and grounded tone.

While plot details remain under wraps, expectations are soaring that Part II will continue exploring Gotham’s decaying soul, its twisted morality, and possibly expand the rogues’ gallery introduced in the first film. With memorable turns by Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, the bar has been set high.

The script completion signals that production is gearing up, and fans can now begin the countdown to what is shaping up to be one of the most significant superhero films of the next decade. Whether it’s Robin’s arrival or Gotham’s further descent into madness, Batman’s next chapter is officially in motion.