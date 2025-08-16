‘The Bengal Files’ trailer delivers glimpse of Bengal’s turbulent past

The much-anticipated trailer of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next film, The Bengal Files, was launched in Kolkata on August 16, 2025, coinciding with the 79th anniversary of Direct Action Day. Staying true to Agnihotri’s provocative storytelling style seen in The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files, and The Vaccine War, the trailer delivers an emotionally charged glimpse into Bengal’s turbulent past.

Set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal’s violent political history, the film claims to uncover the long-buried narrative of the Hindu genocide. With chilling testimonies, stark visuals, and intense dialogues, the trailer positions the film as both a political commentary and a cinematic reckoning.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri described the project as a “wake-up call.” He said: “‘The Bengal Files’ is a roar that we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir. We chose Kolkata for the trailer launch to preserve authenticity. If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.”

The film stars National Award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. Each performance, as hinted in the trailer, is intended to echo lived realities. Pallavi Joshi, who also serves as a producer, emphasized: “This is another face of reality society needs to confront. Every performance is rooted in deep truth, making the story even more powerful. Our trailer is just a glimpse of the haunting reality audiences will witness on screen.”

Veteran star Mithun Chakraborty called the film a turning point: “‘The Bengal Files’ is everything the audience never expected. For me, cinema is about making a difference. This role has brought me closer to the people I represent, and it will do the same for viewers.”

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, the film is set for a worldwide release by Zee Studios.

Arriving in theatres on September 5, 2025, The Bengal Files promises to spark nationwide debate, with Agnihotri once again pushing cinema into the heart of India’s most contested historical memories.