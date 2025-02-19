The Film Conclave at India Week 2025 to Finance 20 Films and Documentaries

Powering India-Centric Cinema with Global Investment

The Film Conclave at India Week 2025 is set to become a transformative platform for Indian cinema, offering financial backing for 20 feature-length films and documentaries. Scheduled to take place in London from May 22 to May 30, the event aims to bring together filmmakers, investors, and industry experts to support projects that showcase India's diverse cultural, social, and economic narratives.

As the demand for India-centric content surges globally—driven by the popularity of Bollywood, independent films, and OTT platforms—this conclave seeks to bridge the funding gap and elevate Indian stories onto the international stage. The event is organized by EPG Economic and Strategy Consulting as part of India Week 2025, an annual gathering fostering business, investment, and cultural ties between India and the UK.

With over 1,100 delegates expected to attend, including top business leaders, policymakers, and investors, the conclave will feature:

Pitching Sessions – Filmmakers will present their India-focused projects to investors and distributors.

– Filmmakers will present their India-focused projects to investors and distributors. Investor Roundtables – Private discussions with financiers seeking high-potential film investments.

– Private discussions with financiers seeking high-potential film investments. Masterclasses & Panels – Sessions featuring acclaimed directors, producers, and OTT leaders discussing India’s evolving film ecosystem.

– Sessions featuring acclaimed directors, producers, and OTT leaders discussing India’s evolving film ecosystem. Networking & Deal-Making – A prime opportunity to secure funding and forge co-production agreements.

"The world is eager for authentic, diverse, and untold stories from India," said Pratik Dattani, Managing Director of EPG. "Through The Film Conclave, we are not just celebrating Indian cinema; we are providing financial and strategic support to bring these powerful narratives to a global audience."

With India's film industry projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030, the conclave offers a lucrative opportunity for investors to tap into one of the fastest-growing entertainment markets. Taking place alongside discussions on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India Week 2025 also aims to facilitate over ₹100 crore in bilateral deals.

Other high-profile events at India Week 2025 include the Ideas for India Conference and the 30th Anniversary of the Asian Business Association, led by billionaire hotelier Tony Matharu.

By uniting filmmakers, business leaders, and policymakers, The Film Conclave at India Week 2025 is poised to reshape the landscape of global cinema and cross-border collaboration.

Invited speakers: