The Makers Of Ponniyin Selvan Drop A New Video And Unveil The History Of Cholas

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to make the audience experience the grandeur of the Chola dynasty with his upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan series. The first part of the series is all set to release in September so, the makers are creating a buzz on social media with their amazing digital updates. They already unveiled the first look posters and the teaser and now, they dropped a small video and made us know the history of Cholas.



Along with sharing the video, they also wrote that Historians, writers and experts unravel the history of the golden age of Tamils and Ponniyin Selvan releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In the video, the historians, writers and experts explained the history of Cholas in Tamil language and also stated that we all should be proud of their disciples.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie while the teaser event is all set to take place in Chennai today. According to the sources, director Mani Ratnam along with his whole cast will attend the event.

Character Introduction:

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…