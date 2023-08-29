The man behind many beautiful songs Armaan Malik gets engaged

Famous singer Armaan Malik, known for his chartbuster songs, has reached another milestone in his life. Today, he shared a very important news in his social media accounts. Armaan exchanged the engagement vows with Aashna Shroff, and he shared the beautiful moments with his followers on his social media.

Armaan Malik posted pictures of his engagement with Aashna Shroff. He shared some pictures on social media and added the caption, “Our forever has only just started.”

Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger and a YouTuber. She received the Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023 award. The wedding date will be announced soon.