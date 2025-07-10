‘The Paradise’ team wishes Raghav

Team Natural Star Nani, Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar Cherukuri, and SLV Cinemas’ global actioner 'The Paradise' extends birthday wishes to Raghav Juyal, unveiling a striking BTS video.

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated global action spectacle 'The Paradise' has been making waves on the internet ever since the first look of the film was released. Directed by the talented Srikanth Odela, following the massive success of 'Dasara', 'The Paradise' is being crafted on an ambitious scale. Following the launch of the 'Raw Statement' glimpse, the intrigue surrounding the film has only grown stronger. Now, the makers have onboarded yet another incredible talent, Raghav Juyal, and wished him on his birthday with a striking BTS video.

In the video, Srikanth Odela is seen describing Raghav’s character—his brutal nature and distinctive look. The actor appears visibly excited to learn about his role in the movie.

Raghav Juyal is indeed an exceptional talent with a distinct on-screen presence. Having delivered impressive performances in films like 'Kill', 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', among others, he is now all set to deliver yet another memorable act in 'The Paradise' alongside Natural Star Nani.

Amid ongoing speculation about his role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'King', Raghav now adds another feather to his cap by joining the cast of this pan-India project with Nani, helmed by Srikanth Odela.

Raghav Juyal is truly on a roll with major pan-India films in 2026. 'The Paradise', slated to hit screens on March 26, 2026.

The makers are currently in talks with a Hollywood studio for a potential collaboration and will be sharing updates soon. 'The Paradise', releasing in eight languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish—aims to deliver the unexpected, setting a new standard and raising the bar for cinematic excellence. With its universal appeal, the film will have a pan-world release and put Indian cinema on the global map.