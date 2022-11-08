The Promo Of The ‘Urike Urike’ Song From Adivi Sesh’s ‘HIT 2’ Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie HIT 2. Being the spin-off of the blockbuster HIT movie, this time, he is essaying the role of a cop Krishna Dev and is all set to chase the mystery behind a brutal murder. As the release date is nearing, the promotions are also in full swing and off late, they dropped the promo of the first single, "Urike Urike…" and made us witness a glimpse of the romance of the lead pair.

Adivi Sesh also shared the promo of the single on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "#UrikeUrike X @sidsriram Golden Voice. Golden Song. https://youtu.be/CoVo0ypWbi4 FULL video on Nov 10th #HIT2 @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh @Meenakshiioffl @tprashantii @mmsreelekha @SVR4446 @walpostercinema @saregamasouth @maniDop @Garrybh88".

Going with the promo, it is all lovely and romantic showcasing a glimpse of romance of Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi… Sid Sriram's beautiful voice also made the promo song worth listening!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with showcasing KD's cool attitude… He deals the cases being calm and composed and his romance with the lead actress is also showcased in the teaser. But in the end, the mysterious murder case of a girl makes us witness the intensity of the plot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how KD will chase the mystery behind the brutal murder.

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

This movie is directed by Sailesh Kolenu and is produced by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The movie will be released on 2nd December, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!