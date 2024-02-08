Live
Just In
Theatre and OTT releases this week: Buckle up for entertainment feast
This week promises a delightful cinematic feast with a diverse array of movies and series hitting the screens. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there's something for every taste. Blockbuster releases, intriguing plot twists, and stellar performances await audiences, providing a perfect escape into the realms of storytelling. Whether you're a fan of edge-of-your-seat suspense or longing for a feel-good experience, this week's cinematic lineup is set to deliver. So, buckle up for an immersive journey into the world of entertainment as filmmakers unveil their latest creations, ensuring an exciting week for movie and series enthusiasts.
Theatres:
• Yatra 2 (Telugu film) – February 8
• Eagle (Telugu film – Hindi language dub) – February 9
• Lal Salaam (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – February 9
• True Lover (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – February 10
OTT
• Guntur Kaaram (Telugu film) – February 9- Netflix
• Bubblegum (Telugu film) – February 9- Aha
• Captain Miller (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – February 9- Prime Video
• Bhakshak (Hindi film) – February 9- Netflix
• Aarya Season 3 Part 2 (Hindi web series) – February 9- Disney Plus Hotstar
• Kaatera (Kannada film) – February 9- ZEE5