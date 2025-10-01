They Call Him OG Day 7 Collection: ₹157.31 Cr Total, Strong in Telangana

They Call Him OG Box Office has earned ₹2.33 crore on the seventh day. It made ₹157.31 crore in total. The first day earned ₹63.75 crore, which is much more than Day 7.

How many seats were filled (Occupancy):

Telugu version: About 14% seats filled. Warangal had 40%, Karimnagar 28%, Guntur 17%.

Tamil version: About 6% seats filled. Chennai had 26%.

Hindi version: About 4% seats filled. Pune had 15%.

Places where the movie did well:

Telangana cities like Warangal and Karimnagar had many viewers. Tamil Nadu and Hindi-speaking places had fewer viewers.