They Call Him OG Day 7 Collection: ₹157.31 Cr Total, Strong in Telangana
They Call Him OG earned ₹2.33 crore on Day 7, with a total of ₹157.31 crore in one week. The film did well in Telangana cities like Warangal and Karimnagar but saw lower viewership in Tamil and Hindi regions.

They Call Him OG Box Office has earned ₹2.33 crore on the seventh day. It made ₹157.31 crore in total. The first day earned ₹63.75 crore, which is much more than Day 7.

How many seats were filled (Occupancy):

  • Telugu version: About 14% seats filled. Warangal had 40%, Karimnagar 28%, Guntur 17%.
  • Tamil version: About 6% seats filled. Chennai had 26%.
  • Hindi version: About 4% seats filled. Pune had 15%.

Places where the movie did well:

Telangana cities like Warangal and Karimnagar had many viewers. Tamil Nadu and Hindi-speaking places had fewer viewers.

