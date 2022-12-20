Third Single 'Soul Of Vaarasudu' Lyrical Video Is Out From Vijay's Movie

In the morning, the makers of Kollywood's ace actor Vijay dropped the promo of the "Soul Of Vaarasudu…" song and made us go aww with the voice of ace singer Chitra. Now, the complete lyrical video is out and one definitely gets adds it to their playlist after witnessing it. Being a bi-lingual, the movie will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages and it will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

Music director SS Thaman shared the lyrical video of "Soul Of Vaarasudu…" and is all in awe with the beautiful voice of Chitra…

The third single is just awesome and the video showcased the mother-son lovely bond in animation mode. Their love, separation and journey can be heard with the beautiful lyrics which are penned by Vivek.

Yes, there is no melody than mother's lullaby… A perfect song for the day! It is the Telugu version of the song…

This Vamshi directorial movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also has an ensemble cast of Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.

Going with other crew details of Vaarasdu, the tunes are scored by SS Thaman while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer. KL Praveen is roped in as editor while Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of this movie. The film will be released next year i.e for Pongal 2023 in the theatres!



