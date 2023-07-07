This is when ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is hitting screens 

After a long hiatus, talented hero Kartikeya Gummakonda’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is all set to release on August 25th. Makers of the movie have officially announced the same with a stylish video and an interesting poster today.



The crazy village comedy directed by Clax has ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Shetty playing the female lead under National Award winning banner Loukya Entertainments.

Amidst the expectations on its new-age content, Producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni (Benny) and Presenter C. Yuvaraju are leaving no stone unturned for its grand worldwide release. The film is said to set a benchmark for Godavari based rural dramas with out-n-out entertainment, aesthetic visuals, characters and beautiful music by Manisharma.