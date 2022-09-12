This Week Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Nominations Made Tough

There is no need to mention the craze of the Bigg Boss show among the audience. We know that the Telugu Bigg Boss Season 6 has started lately hosted by Tollywood handsome hero Akkineni Nagarjuna. The very recent advertisement for Telugu Bigg Boss season 6 also came out, and it showed the housemates getting into violent disagreements over nominations. Recently, the Bigg Boss gave the housemates one chance to choose the names of the other prisoners who should be kicked out of the Bigg Boss house at the beginning of the promo.

All these latest developments have created a buzz among the fans watching Bigg Boss Season 6. The recent development in the Bigg Boss Season 6 is that Adi Reddy and Arohi had a fierce disagreement. Also, Sirhan and Galata Geethu got into a heated confrontation following her comments about men. All these developments added munch curiosity to the viewers of the Telugu Bigg Boss show. So, let's wait and see who will be on the second week's nomination list. Keep watching the upcoming episodes of the TBB Season 6 for more information and the latest updates about the most famous Bigg Boss Show Season 6.