  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Aadikeshava to Leo: This Week's New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases

Aadikeshava to Leo: This Weeks New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases
x
Highlights

Explore the exciting world of entertainment this week with a mix of theatrical releases and captivating OTT content. Theatrical Releases: 1....



Explore the exciting world of entertainment this week with a mix of theatrical releases and captivating OTT content.

Theatrical Releases:

1. Aadikeshava (Telugu film) – November 24

Immerse yourself in the action-packed drama of Aadikeshava, a must-watch Telugu film hitting theaters on November 24.


2. Kota Bommali PS (Telugu film) – November 24

Experience the magic of Kota Bommali PS, another Telugu gem gracing the cinemas on November 24.


3. Dhruva Nakshathram (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – November 24

Witness the cinematic brilliance as Dhruva Nakshathram takes you on a thrilling journey, releasing in Tamil (Telugu dub) on November 24.


4. Farrey (Hindi film) – November 24

Delve into the world of emotions and storytelling with Farrey, a captivating Hindi film hitting theaters on November 24.


OTT Releases:

Netflix:

- Leo (Tamil film – Other languages dub) – November 24

Unleash the magic of Leo, a Tamil film with multi-language dubs, exclusively on Netflix starting November 24.


Amazon Prime Video:

- Chatrapathi (Hindi film) – November 21

Already released on November 21, don't miss the gripping Hindi film Chatrapathi, available now on Amazon Prime Video.

- The Village (Tamil web series) – November 24

Embark on a journey with The Village, an intriguing Tamil web series, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on November 24.

Aha:

- Unstoppable With NBK: Animal team special episode (Telugu talk show) – November 24

Join the excitement with the special episode of Unstoppable With NBK on Aha, a dynamic Telugu talk show airing on November 24.

Stay entertained with this diverse lineup, whether you prefer the big screen experience or the comfort of your favorite OTT platform!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X