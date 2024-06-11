‘Thufaanu Hecharika’ completes filming; first look unveiled

A gripping crime thriller, 'Thufaanu Hecharika,' is currently in the making, featuring Allu Ramakrishna and Suhana Mudwari in lead roles. Directed by Jagadish KK, this marks the second film from Shree Paadha Creations. The project is a joint production by Dr. Srinivas Kishan Anapu, Dr. Rajinikanth S, and Sunny Bansal. The film unit recently unveiled the first-look poster, generating significant buzz.

During the unveiling event, director Jagadish KK shared insights into the film’s storyline. "We are thrilled to release the first poster of our film today. 'Thufaanu Hecharika' is a suspenseful crime thriller about a boy whose peaceful life in a picturesque hill station is disrupted by a sudden storm. The film delves into his journey of coping with the upheaval and ultimately emerging victorious," he said.









Jagadish KK praised the dedication of the cast and crew, who endured challenging weather conditions to bring the film's vision to life. "Our actors and technicians delivered outstanding performances despite extreme cold and rain. We waited for a year to capture the perfect visuals in the natural beauty of Lambasingi and Chintapalli," he added.



The director also commended cinematographer RK Naidu for his exceptional work in capturing the freshness of the hill station. He expressed gratitude to the producers for their unwavering support and highlighted the excellent collaboration across all departments, including direction, art, and music.

With filming complete, 'Thufaanu Hecharika' has now entered post-production. The producers assured fans that the film would be released soon, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.