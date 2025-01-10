TikTok Star Fun Bucket Bhargav Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Assault

Visakhapatnam : The Visakhapatnam court has sentenced Tik Tok star Fun Bucket Bhargav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also directed Bhargav to pay 4 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Bhargav, known for his viral TikTok videos, was accused of assaulting the girl during the video-making process. Following the victim's complaint, a case was registered, leading to his conviction. The judgment serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of crimes against minors.