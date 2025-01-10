Live
- Destructive wildfires devastate Los Angeles, taking huge economic toll
- Resignation of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal accepted, election for successor on March 1
- SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking immediate implementation of Women Reservation Bill
- Hyderabad Police Arrest 23 in Multi-State Cybercrime Crackdown
- S. Korea confirms 2 more bird flu outbreaks, raising season's total to 23
- SpinSci Health Tech India Pvt Ltd Announces Groundbreaking News: 1,000 New AI Jobs in Telangana
- Devotees flock to temples in Nagar Kurnool district on Vaikunta Ekadashi
- Bimal Das Gupta's introduction of acrylics to India
- Written Test for Establishment of MeeSeva Center.
- Block-Level Sports Meet Organized in Nagarkurnool
TikTok Star Fun Bucket Bhargav Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Assault
Visakhapatnam : The Visakhapatnam court has sentenced Tik Tok star Fun Bucket Bhargav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also directed Bhargav to pay 4 lakh as compensation to the victim.
Bhargav, known for his viral TikTok videos, was accused of assaulting the girl during the video-making process. Following the victim's complaint, a case was registered, leading to his conviction. The judgment serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of crimes against minors.
