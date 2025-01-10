  • Menu
TikTok Star Fun Bucket Bhargav Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Assault

TikTok Star Fun Bucket Bhargav Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Assault
The Visakhapatnam court has sentenced Tik Tok star Fun Bucket Bhargav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Visakhapatnam : The Visakhapatnam court has sentenced Tik Tok star Fun Bucket Bhargav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also directed Bhargav to pay 4 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Bhargav, known for his viral TikTok videos, was accused of assaulting the girl during the video-making process. Following the victim's complaint, a case was registered, leading to his conviction. The judgment serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of crimes against minors.

