‘Tillu Square’ gets a new release date; film to hit screens on Mar 29

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has left an indelible mark on audiences with his portrayal of "Tillu" in the blockbuster movie "DJ Tillu." The film has not only entertained but has achieved cult blockbuster status, earning immense popularity.

The anticipation among audiences has been palpable since the announcement of the sequel, "Tillu Square," as fans eagerly await Siddhu Jonnalagadda's return to the big screen as the beloved "Tillu." The songs from the album, composed by Ram Miriyala for "Tillu Square," such as "Ticket eh Konakunda" and "Radhikaa," have already become viral chartbusters, adding to the excitement.

The makers, committed to maintaining the high quality of the original, took their time crafting a sequel that stands tall in comparison. Despite unforeseen circumstances leading to the postponement of the release from February 9th, the film is now set to hit the screens on March 29, 2024, just in time for the summer holidays.

Confident in "Tillu Square" to entertain not only fans of "DJ Tillu" but a broader audience, the makers assure that the movie will be another memorable entertainer from the "Tillu" franchise. Anupama Parameswaran takes on the leading lady role, and her captivating looks from the movie have already gained widespread popularity. Mallik Ram directs the film, with Sai Prakash Ummadisingu handling the cinematography.

National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, ensuring a seamless and engaging cinematic experience. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produces the film under Sithara Entertainments, with Srikara Studios presenting the highly anticipated "Tillu Square."