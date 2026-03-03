Timeless Bollywood Holi Songs To Colour Your Celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Also known as Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi, the festival is a joyous blend of colour-splashing, laughter, dance, and music. And when it comes to music, nothing captures the true spirit of Holi quite like Bollywood.

For decades, Hindi cinema has gifted audiences unforgettable Holi songs — some rooted in tradition, others bursting with modern energy. From iconic classics to contemporary party hits, these tracks continue to set the tone for every Holi gathering.

Here’s a curated list of over 30 Bollywood Holi songs that deserve a spot on your festive playlist.

Evergreen Classics That Define Holi

Some songs have become synonymous with Holi celebrations across generations. These timeless melodies still echo through speakers in homes and streets alike:

Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)

Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)

Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1972)

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)

Holi Aayi Re – Mashaal (1984)

These tracks beautifully capture playful romance, festive mischief, and the warmth of togetherness.

Romantic And High-Energy Holi Hits

Over time, Bollywood infused Holi songs with glamour and contemporary beats, making them perfect for modern celebrations:

Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)

Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)

Holi Re – Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Piya Sang Khelo Holi – Kismat Konnection (2008)

Do Me A Favour, Let’s Play Holi – Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Holi Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)

Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Gali Gali – Pataakha (2018)

Panwadi – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025)

These songs blend vibrant choreography, playful lyrics and energetic beats — perfect for Holi parties.

Folk-Inspired Holi Favourites

Bollywood has also drawn inspiration from traditional folk culture, bringing rustic Holi vibes to cinema screens:

Jogira Holi Khelat Nandlal

Mal De Gulal

Dil Mein Holi Jal Rahi Hai

Bhagi Re Bhagi Brij Bala

Holi Hai Sara Ra

These tracks often celebrate rural festivities and traditional rhythms, adding authenticity to Holi celebrations.

More Party Essentials For Rangwali Holi

To keep the celebration going, these additional tracks bring rhythm and colour to every gathering:

Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa

Rang Rang De

Dekho Aayi Holi Rang Layi Holi

Rang Barse Bheege (Remix)

Holi Ke Din Dil Mil Jaate Hain

Layee Hai Hazaaron Rang Holi

Aesi Rang De Piya

Holi Mein Haule Haule Dil Dole

Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere

Meri Pahchan Holi

Rang Di Rang Di

Maro Bharkar Pichkari

Madhubala – Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

Music That Brings People Together

Holi is more than colours — it is about shared laughter, old friendships, and new beginnings. Bollywood’s Holi songs continue to bring people together, whether through nostalgic classics or thumping dance numbers.

As you prepare your playlist for Holi 2026, these songs promise to add rhythm to your celebrations and colour to your memories. Which one tops your Holi playlist this year?