Tisca Chopra shares unseen moments from supernatural hit ‘Bhay’

Actress Tisca Chopra, who impressed audiences with her powerful portrayal of IAS officer Avni Raut in the supernatural horror series Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, also known as Bhay, recently took to Instagram to share a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes memories from the 2022 drama.

The actress posted a carousel of photos and videos from the shoot, offering a rare glimpse into life on the sets. From candid snaps chilling with the crew to posing with her body double, Tisca gave fans a peek at the camaraderie and challenges behind the scenes. One video featured a serene train journey, while another showed her in a workout session amidst nature.

Encouraging her followers to revisit the series, Tisca captioned, "If you haven’t got your weekend watch figured, go watch #Bhay on @jiohotstar and keep some popcorn handy. Oh and someone whose hand you can hold. Tight." She also revealed an interesting tidbit: the show was shot entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Bhay (Dahan) was shot all through Covid and became the most watched series for a few months,” she added.

Bhay follows Avni Raut, a disgraced IAS officer who is posted in the eerie town of Shilashpura. Tasked with brokering a deal between Mangon Mining Corporation and wary locals, Avni finds herself confronting a dark myth that looms over the town. The plot intricately blends bureaucratic drama with supernatural suspense, making it one of the most compelling web series of its time.

Alongside Tisca, the show features a stellar ensemble cast including Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Lehar Khan, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Pankaj Sharma.

Directed by VikranthPawar and produced under the banner of Banijay Asia by Mahesh Korade, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, Bhay boasts a gripping narrative penned by Jai Sharma, Nikhil Nair, and Shiva Bajpai. The show’s haunting visuals were brought to life by cinematographer Arkodeb Mukherjee.

As Tisca's Instagram post reignites interest in the chilling drama, fans old and new are being drawn once again into the mysterious world of Bhay.