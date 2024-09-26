Titiksha Shrivastava’s law degree enhances her performance in 'Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah'

Mumbai: Actress Titiksha Shrivastava, currently seen in the show 'Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah,' is not only nailing her lines and costumes but also immersing herself in a profound understanding of her character. Her real-life law degree lends a unique depth to her portrayal of a magistrate on-screen, allowing her to bring authenticity and nuance to the role.

Having studied law at National Law University, Odisha in the year 2017, Titiksha gained a thorough understanding of legal principles and courtroom procedures. This legal study enriches her performances by allowing her to accurately depict the complexities of judicial roles with authenticity and nuance. Her familiarity with the profession on a personal level is an advantage that makes her portrayal of a magistrate both credible and compelling, reflecting not only the character's authority but also the intricacies of the legal system.

Talking about the same, Titiksha said: "Getting to essay the role of Geeta is a great opportunity for me. The cherry on the cake is that I have done legal studies, so my law degree is helping me do justice to my character who is a magistrate in the show."

"In fact, in the initial years of my career, I have explored criminal and civil matters at various courts in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai. However, I have been a corporate and media lawyer for the past three years. Lastly I was working with a fashion channel as their Legal Manager. This experience helps me reflect on my role's gravity and nuanced responsibilities. It has been amazing shooting for the same and I am looking forward to watching the audience’s reaction to the development of my character in the show," she added.

'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah' follows the courageous journey of seven-year-old Jagriti, a spirited young girl born into the Chitta community, who refuses to blindly accept the cruel fate imposed on her people. While Asmi is portraying the titular role of Jagriti, Titiksha is playing the role of her mother, Geeta, alongside actor Aarya Babbar as the menacing Kalikant Thakur.

'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah' airs on Zee TV.