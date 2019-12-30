200 Crores for Sye Raa Director?

After witnessing the magic of director Surender Reddy in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, UV Creations wants to plan a movie with the director and Prabhas. Although Saaho ended up as a big disappointment at the box-office, the producers did not lose the guts to experiment and make another big film, on a grand scale and at Pan-India level.

Interestingly, the project in the combination of Surender Reddy and Prabhas, which is in the discussions for quite some time now will be made on a grand scale, with a budget that is close to 200 crores. Approximately, Sujeeth also got the same for Saaho but they now evince trust and belief in Surender Reddy who proved his stamina even at the box-office in North.

Prabhas wants to begin the project by the end of the next year and bring it in the second half of 2021 to the theatres.