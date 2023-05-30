2018 Movie Confirms its OTT Release Date

SonyLIV Confirms Digital Premiere of Malayalam Blockbuster '2018' Starring Tovino Thomas on June 7

SonyLIV has officially announced the digital premiere of the highly acclaimed Malayalam film '2018', featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is set to be available for streaming on the platform starting June 7, just a little over a month since its initial release in cinemas.

Initially, '2018' had a modest release on May 5, with a limited number of screens across the country. However, the film quickly gained positive reviews and generated tremendous word-of-mouth publicity, defying all expectations. Against all odds, it emerged as a massive box office success.

With an astounding global ticket sales figure of Rs 160 crore, '2018' has already become the highest-earning Malayalam movie worldwide. Riding on this unprecedented success, the filmmakers also released the film in multiple languages across the country last week.

Nevertheless, due to contractual obligations with the streaming platform, the full potential of the film's box office performance may not be realized. Reports indicate that the producers initially considered delaying the digital release. In response, the streaming platform expressed a willingness to negotiate, but requested a re-evaluation of the selling price. Unfortunately, the producers remained firm on the previously agreed-upon price and opted to proceed with the early release date.

It is evident that the producers underestimated the tremendous potential of '2018', which draws inspiration from real-life events in Kerala. The film has been setting records since its release, already earning over Rs 80 crore in Kerala alone. If the film maintains its remarkable momentum, it has the potential to become the first movie in Kerala to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, '2018' features an ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, and Aju Varghese.