2021 turns as a gamechanger for Balayya and Ravi Teja

2021 has become a successful year for so many heroes in Tollywood. A couple of star heroes who have been struggling with back-to-back disasters scored much-needed blockbusters in this year.

They are none other than senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. The actors have been struggling with disasters at the box office. But 2021 has become a memorable year for the duo heroes as they have scored blockbusters in their respective careers.

2021 started with Ravi Teja's 'Krack' which became a blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film raked good collection at the box office. During the end of this year in December, Balakrishna came up with the film which became a tremendous hit.

After scoring much-needed superhits in their career, both Balakrishna and Ravi Teja have now become busy with back-to-back movies.