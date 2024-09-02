‘35-Chinna Katha Kadu’producer Srujan Yarabolu highlights film’s unique elements

The much-anticipated film "35-Chinna Katha Kadu," featuring Niveda Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gauthami, and Bhagyaraj, is gearing up for its release. Produced by Rana Daggubati, SrujanYarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapally under the banners of Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Voltaire Productions, and directed by Nanda Kishore Imani, the film promises to be a new-age clean entertainer. At a recent press conference, producer SrujanYarabolu shed light on the film’s unique aspects.





Srujan Yarabolu, who began his career as a distributor before transitioning to production, shared that "35-Chinna Katha Kadu" marks his tenth film, releasing on September 6, the same day as his earlier film "Manu." He emphasized that the movie focuses on content rather than commercial elements, with a poignant mother sentiment being its key highlight.



Yarabolu also discussed the film’s backdrop, explaining that Tirupati plays a significant role in the story, enhancing the divine and devotional feel of the narrative. Regarding casting Vishwadev as the lead, he noted that the film is character-driven rather than hero-centric, aiming to focus on the story and screenplay.

The trailer, launched by Nagarjuna, has been well-received, with the actor praising both the teaser and trailer. Yarabolu expressed excitement about the film’s upcoming release, hoping it will appeal to audiences of all ages.