67th National Film Awards: Nani’s Jersey And Mahesh Babu’s ‘Maharshi’ Movies Bag The Prestigious Awards

It's a great day for the Tollywood fans and actors too. As it is all known that the Central Government has announced the 67th National Film Awards, Nani's 'Jersey' movie and Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' movie have bagged awards in Best Telugu Film and Best Popular Film categories. Well, Nani expressed his happiness by dropping a pic on his Twitter page.









Nani expressed his happiness dropping a superb pic on his Twitter page.

Well, Pooja Hegde also expressed her happiness dropping the poster from the 'Maharshi' movie.

















Pooja also wrote, "Yeyyy! So happy for my team! It's partyyy timeee!

Even Samantha congratulated actor Vijay Sethupathi for bagging the prestigious award.

















Kollywood's versatile actress Vijay Sethupathi won the 'Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe movie. She dropped the Instagram Stories post of Vijay Sethupati and congratulated him.

Speaking about the Jersey movie, it is a story of a middle-aged person who was once a cricketer but left his profession due to some personal issues. But later he had to revive his career for his son and eventually loses his life playing cricket. Nani has taken the movie a notch higher with his spectacular performance and exceptionally best dialogue delivery. Even Shraddha and Ronit supported him very well making the movie bag a decent hit. This movie was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Coming to the Maharshi movie, it had Mahesh Babu Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the lead roles. Being a Vamsi directorial, it shows off how Mahesh helps his friend Naresh who fights for his own village. He even helps farmers by donating a hefty amount for their welfare.