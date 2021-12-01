'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' Song From Radhe Shyam Is Out

The most awaited movie of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to hit the screens in the next year i.e for Pongal in January. Well, as the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media with their awesome songs. Off late, they dropped the melodious and lovely 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi…" song and made us stick to it…



The lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde shared the song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the song, Prabhas also wrote, "I'm glad to share this Love Anthem #AashiquiAaGayi from #RadheShyam, with all of you. Full song out now, link in the bio."

Going with the song, it is a complete love song and showcased the beautiful journey of Prabhas and Pooja with the backdrop of wonderful and picturesque locations. Is there any need to mention about ace singer Arijit Singh? He created magic with his voice and made the song instantly top the music charts.

Pooja also shared the song on her Instagram and wrote, "Love like there's no tomorrow. Presenting the first from #MusicalOfAges #Radheshyam, #AashiquiAaGayi by @mithoon11 & @arijitsingh".

Mithoon and Arijit Singh made us go aww with their awesome crooning and the BGM took the song to the next level! Speaking about the movie, Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic love story. This movie has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Touted to be a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.