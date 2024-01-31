Abhijeet opens up about the potential of ‘Miss Perfect’ to entertain audience

Bigg Boss fame Abhijeeth stars in the upcoming web series "Miss Perfect," sharing the screen with Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role, and Abhijna Uthaluru in a significant supporting role. The web series, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios banner and directed by Vishwak Khanderao, is set to stream on Disney plus Hotstar from February 2. Abhijeeth interacted with the media to discuss the project, shedding light on the character he portrays, the storyline, and the genre of "Miss Perfect." He expressed optimism about the series' potential to entertain the audience.



In "Miss Perfect," Abhijeeth takes on the character of Rohit, a laid-back individual without a clear life goal, working for financial gain without much seriousness. Rohit's true passion lies in cooking, a portrayal drawn from encounters with similar real-life characters facing career dilemmas. Abhijeeth reflects on the challenges individuals in their 30s confront when striving to pursue dreams beyond a conventional job, emphasizing the increased difficulty of taking risks after the age of 40 due to growing responsibilities.

Acknowledging comparisons between himself and Rohit, Abhijeeth underscores his commitment to his acting career, having recently worked on the "Pelli Gola" and "Modern Love" series. Describing "Miss Perfect" as a romantic comedy set in an apartment with humorous elements, he notes the series aims to be both delightful and entertaining, despite facing challenges during summer shoots.

Expressing admiration for Lavanya Tripathi's acting skills, Abhijeeth highlights their good camaraderie during filming, citing her positive impact on his family. Satisfied with Supriya as the producer, he emphasizes the importance of carefully selecting subjects to avoid potential setbacks. Adheep's narration of the "Miss Perfect" story left a positive impression, and the team hopes the audience experiences the same magic while watching the series.