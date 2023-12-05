Ace producers Allu Aravind, Sharat Marar unveiles the banner logo of Chilaka Productions

Green Gold Group, a leading company in the field of world animation, has now taken another step. This company entered the film production with the banner named Chilaka Productions. This banner logo was unveiled by ace producers Allu Aravind and Sharat Marar.

Having excelled in the field of animation for more than two decades, Green Gold Group has earned a unique recognition. It impressed everyone with programs like “Bang Vikram Bethal,” “The Krishna” and “Chhota Bheem” in channels like Cartoon Network, Pogo and Disney XD. Producer Allu Aravind, Producer Sharat Marar, Srinivas Chilaka, Rajeev Chilaka and others participated in the event.

Srinivasa Chilaka said, "Senior actor CSR Anjaneyulu is our great grandfather. He has earned his own identity with multiple roles in drama. My grandfather Nageswara Rao worked as an associate director in Vahini Studio. He worked for many films like Guna Sundari Katha, Mallishwari, Mayabazar and many more. My father Madhusudan worked in DRDO. We settled in US to study engineering. One day Rajiv called me and said that he was leaving his job. He studied animation in San Francisco and came to Hyderabad from there. We started Green Gold company together. We started The Krishna animation series in 2004, Chhota Bheem in 2008. Chhota Bheem became so successful and it paved the way for Indian animation. It has been running successfully for 15 years now. In 2012, we released Chhota Bheem in theatres. Rajeev directed and produced 116 animated films in TV and theatre. As part of this journey, we have started Chilaka Productions.''

Rajeev Chilaka said, "After watching the movie Lion King, I thought why not make a movie like this in India. Disney World has always been an inspiration to me. When I stepped into the field of animation, there were many difficulties. We have overcome all of them and worked hard sincerely. Green Gold company started with the goal of making a movie like Lion King. Many of my friends who came before me entered the film industry with lot of hopes and went home without success. I have observed all of them and it took me twenty years to reach here. We are currently producing two Telugu films and a Hindi film for children. Apart from these there are many more exciting plans. I want to become successful producer like Aravind garu. I want everyone to support our banner."



Producer Sharat Marar said, "Congratulations to Srinivas Chilaka and Rajeev Chilaka on entering the film industry through Chilaka Productions. Green Gold company has created solid impact in the field of animation with Chhota Bheem and The Krishna series. I have known Rajeev for many years. He has good leadership and creativity skills. It is a pleasure to start this banner along with ace producer Allu Aravind garu. I think great movies will be made under the banner of Chilaka Productions."

Ace producer Allu Aravind said, "It's my pleasure to introduce such great people and banner to the industry. Rajeev met me in 2011. My father arrived to Madras 70 years ago, leaving his mother in the village, with the goal to work in the film industry. That unwavering passion is what keeps us going. It makes no difference whether you call it passion or madness. Rajeev is a madman, and he has an unspoken love and affection for me. Rajeev's Chhota Bheem was launched in Telugu by me. Later, I noticed Chhota Bheem toys on balloons in Panjagutta and was shocked at how popular the show is. Rajeev can be compared to SS Rajamouli, and this is not an exaggeration. Because I saw the same kind of madness in Rajeev. I hope Chilaka Productions produce many more successful films and heartily congratulate them."