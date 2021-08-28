Acharya aiming for a clash with Pushpa?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya. Koratala Siva is the film's director. Kajal Aggarwal plays the film's female lead. Ram Charan is producing the film under Konidela Productions Company.

The film is carrying a lot of expectations currently. The film unit is yet to wrap up the shoot and they are keen on releasing the film at the right time.



There are reports that Acharya will release during Sankranthi but since team RRR is going to pick up the spot, there may be a change in plan. Team Acharya is now looking at releasing the film during Christmas.



Already, team Pushpa aiming for the film's release during Christmas. We have to see if there will be a box office clash of Acharya and Pushpa. The official announcement of the same will be out soon.

