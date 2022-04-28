Acharya Box office Predictions: Megastar's Film To Open Around 25 Crores Mark

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega-power star Ramcharan's Acharya movie is all set to hit screens tomorrow in theatres. Another major attraction for the most-awaited film is the glamour of Pooja Hegde who bagged a chance to act in this father and son duo film. Despite the summer heat,the tickets for the first day have already been sold like hotcakes. The expectations on the film have reached the sky and the voice-over of the Mahesh Babu will also be a feast for the audience.

As per the analysis of the film pandits, Acharya will collect about 25 crores at the box office on day one. It is also estimated that the film may collect more based on the public talk from the audience. Sonu Sood has also played a key role in the yet-to-be-released film, and another interesting thing is that the scenes of Kajal in the film were chopped off which was recently announced by the director Koratala Shiva. Let's see how well the audience receives this most-awaited film.

