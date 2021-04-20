Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam - On Hold?

Tollywood: As per the latest reports in the filmnagar, the film's shoots are being kept on hold because of the Coronavirus scare. As per the buzz, multiple films already got postponed and a few will now be kept on hold.

After Sarkaru Vaari Pata, now Acharya shoot is said to be halted as well. CoVID has not only hit release plans but shooting schedules have gone for a toss. It is going to be a hell of a task especially to get onboard a few Very Busy supporting actors to complete the shoot.

On the other hand, there are reports that Prabhas also decided to keep Radhe Shyam shoot on hold with the rise in Corona cases. Day by day, the increase in cases of Corona is becoming a unnecessary head-ache for the producers and actors.

There is a buzz that the government will soon announce the restrictions on occupancy of people in theatres.