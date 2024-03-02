Actor Nithiin’s‘Robinhood’ team kickstarts a crazy schedule in Hyderabad

In an exciting turn of events, actor Nithiin is set to unveil a new avatar in his upcoming film, "Robinhood," directed by Venky Kudumula, the filmmaker behind the Nithiin-starrer blockbuster "Bheeshma." The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises a blend of humor and action as Nithiin takes on the role of a robber.

The recently released character teaser received an overwhelming response, setting the stage for heightened anticipation. Currently, the team is engaged in a power-packed action schedule in Hyderabad, focusing on shooting the interval sequence. The action block, intricately designed by masters Ram-Laxman, holds special significance as it marks a crucial point in the narrative, just before the interval.

Sreeleela stars alongside Nithiin as the female lead, and the film is expected to showcase the actor's character in a unique and entertaining manner. While the character may appear serious, the fun element is promised through Nithiin's actions, adding a layer of humor to the adventure.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar take on the roles of producers for "Robinhood," and GV Prakash Kumar is responsible for composing the tunes, setting the tone for the film's musical ambiance. The movie also features the talents of Nata Kireeti, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in vital roles, adding depth to the ensemble cast. As the production unfolds, fans eagerly await the release of "Robinhood" to witness Nithiin's new and exciting portrayal in this humorous action adventure.