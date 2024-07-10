Live
- Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise
- Rahul Dravid declines hike in prize money to stay on-par with other coaching staff
- India flags need to resolve abandonment of seafarers issue at IMO meet
- BJP accuses Delhi govt of 'surreptitiously' increasing power tariff
- Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness
- Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match
- Sunil Chhetri ‘promises’ full commitment to Indian footballing dream at Durand Cup 2024 unveiling
- Actor Raj Tarun booked after cheating complaint by woman
- Suffering from Diarrhoea due to prison food: Jailed superstar Darshan
- Industry, telcos to deploy technology to create 5G intelligent villages: Centre
Just In
Actor Raj Tarun booked after cheating complaint by woman
Police in Hyderabad have booked Telugu actor Raj Tarun on a complaint by a woman that he cheated her.
Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad have booked Telugu actor Raj Tarun on a complaint by a woman that he cheated her.
A case was registered against the actor at Narsingi Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on a complaint lodged by Lavanya.
Police booked Raj Tarun for cheating and criminal intimidation under various sections and took up the investigation.
The police said they would gather evidence and take further action after taking legal advice.
In her complaint filed last week, Lavanya alleged that Raj Tarun was in a relationship with her but deserted her after getting close to actress Malvi Malhotra.
However, Malvi Malhotra also approached the police, complaining that Lavanya was sending inappropriate messages to her brother and threatening to spread rumours about her.
The actress lodged a complaint against Lavanya with Film Nagar police station.
Raj Tarun, who debuted with ‘Uyyala Jampala’ in 2013 denied having an affair with Lavanya. He said though he had known her, he was not in a relationship with her. The actor alleged that the woman was blackmailing multiple people.
Raj Tarun also denied any affair with Malvi Malhotra as alleged by Lavanya.