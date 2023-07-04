Actor Srikanth releases ‘Jathaga Neetho’ song from ‘Natho Nenu’

Prashanth Tanguturi is producing the movie 'Natho Nenu' with Saikumar, Sreenivas Sai, Aditya Om, Deepali Rajput and Aishwarya Rajeev in lead roles directed by Shanti Kumar Thurlapati (Jabardast fame). Srikanth released the retro melody song of this film. Later, he said, "When I heard this song, I remembered the old days again. This song has been beautifully styled in retro style as per the current trend. I wish Shanthikumar, who is turning into a director gets success with this film. All those who have worked in this film should get a good name,'' he said.



Shantikumar said, "The audience welcomed me as a Jabardast comedian. Now I have taken another step forward and made my first attempt as a director. I wrote the story, words and songs myself and completed this movie.”