Actor Vishnu writes open letter on fraternity members

Jubilee Hills: Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu on Sunday wrote 'an open letter' to the film fraternity members saying that he was contesting the post of president of Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) in the upcoming polls. Vishnu claimed that he was 'completely aware' of the problems faced by artistes in the industry, adding he would be indebted to the industry forever.

The letter stated that he had grown up in the Telugu cinema industry and observed personally several problems faced by artistes . "The services rendered by his father and veteran actor Mohan Babu as MAA president would guide him in the days to come".

Vishnu recalled that he had worked as executive vice-president of the association. He promised to contribute 25 per cent of the construction cost of the new association building.