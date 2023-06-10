‘Adipurush’ advance bookings will be opened from next week; check out the date

The much-awaited PAN Indian biggie “Adipurush” is up for a grand release in theatres on June 16, 2023. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are essaying Lord Rama and Sita in this mythological action drama directed by Om Raut. But the question that has been popping up in the fans and audiences’ minds is when will the advance bookings of this magnum opus begin? Asper the sources, the bookings will commence this Sunday (11th July 2023).



The early statistics in Australian & New Zealand markets hint at a bumper opening. The magnum opus has already collected $16,000 before 7 days of release across 8 locations, surpassing that of “K.G.F Chapter 2,” which grossed $2,900 across 6 locations.

Saif Ali Khan played Ravanasura. Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh played other vital roles. “Adipurush” is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles.