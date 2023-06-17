Live
- Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal briefs on Class 10 student's murders, says no political motive
- A trip with dad across India’s five most formidable palaces
- Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sells over 60 K units on launch sale in India
- Oman Central Minister secures first entry ticket to Telugu IT conference
- ‘Adipurush’ gets a tremendous start in Uttarandhra; here are the collections
- Father's Day 2023: Gifting ideas to make your aged Dads life easy
- Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus
- Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past, says EAM Jaishankar
- Light intensity quake hits J&K's Ramban district
- Vice President presents National Water Awards in Delhi, AP and Telangana receive awards
‘Adipurush’ gets a tremendous start in Uttarandhra; here are the collections
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s mythological magnum opus, “Adipurush,” released yesterday amid a humongous hype and expectations. The film took a flying...
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s mythological magnum opus, “Adipurush,” released yesterday amid a humongous hype and expectations. The film took a flying start at the global box office and registered sensational day one shares in almost all the centres.
In the Uttarandhra region, Adipurush collected a solid Rs 3.20 Cr share on its opening day. Going by the rock steady advance bookings, the film is eyeing a massive total by the end of this weekend. And in the Ceded region, Adipurush amassed another Rs 3.80 crore share on day one. Fans and family audiences have lapped up the movie big-time and the patronage will translate into a solid opening weekend at the box office.
We have already reported that in the Nizam region, “Adipurush” collected a day one share of Rs 13.68 crore. This is a non-RRR record and an all-time highest opener for a solo hero film. Stay tuned for further updates on the film’s daily box office collection.