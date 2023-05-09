Adipurush trailer review: Goosebumps all the way

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ upcoming biggie “Adipurush” is gearing up for a grand release in theaters worldwide on June 16, 2023. As the release date is not far away, the makers have started promotions, and as a part of that, they have released the theatrical trailer.



The three minutes trailer is purely goosebumps stuff all the way. The trailer starts with the dialogues of Lord Hanuman, who tells about the greatness of Lord Sri Rama. Ravanasura kidnaps Sita, and then we are shown the epic battle of good over evil. The background score is stupendous, and the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant that comes in the trailer is mind-blowing, giving an adrenaline rush. Prabhas was fantastic as Lord Ram, and Om Raut seems to have a winner in his hands.

Om Raut made excellent use of modern technology to bring one of the best Indian epics onto the screen. Having a star like Prabhas on board would enhance the reach of the flick, especially among the millennials.

After receiving severe trolls from fans and general audiences regarding the teaser for its subpar VFX, the team has rectified their mistakes and given superb content. If the movie lives up to the expectations, then the theatres are sure to turn into temples with the chants of Lord Ram. With this solid trailer, things are looking great for the film, and the box office will surely be on fire.

Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon plays the Sita in this mythological drama, which is bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles on a large scale. Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist in this multilingual movie, confirmed to release in IMAX and 3D formats.