Aditi Rao & Anu Emmanuel in Maha Samudram

Ajay Bhupathi is a talented filmmaker who shot to fame with his debut directorial RX100. The film became a big hit at the box-office but the director took a lot of time for coming up with his second movie. His second feature film is titled Maha Samudram. Sharwanand and Siddharth play the lead roles in the movie. The latest reports confirm that Anu Emmanuel is on board as one of the heroines, along with Aditi Rao Hydari. Just like how he gave a unique characterization to the heroine in RX100, Ajay is looking at coming up with the same for this movie as well.

Ajay Bhupathi is said to be giving a negative characterization of Aditi Rao Hydarari. She will be paired up with one of the heroes in the movie but the details about the same are kept under wraps. The film will have a Visakhapatnam backdrop and Aditi plays the role of Maha, says the sources.

The shoot of the film is going to begin soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.