Aditi Rao Hydari to be seen in bilingual female-centric film

Hindi actress Aditi Rao Hydari needs no introduction. The gorgeous beauty is equally popular down South through her movies such as Mani Ratnam’s “Kaatru Veliyidai” (“Cheliyaa” in Telugu), “Chekka Chivantha Vaanam” (“Nawaab”) and Ajay Bhupathi’s “Maha Samudram.” In South, Aditi was last seen in “Hey Sinamika” which released in summer last year.













As per the latest updates, Aditi Rao Hydari has signed a new project in South. The actress’ next is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual. Also, this as-yet-untitled film is a female-centric movie. The film will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M Selva, who earlier directed Kamal Haasan and Trisha’s “Thoongavanam.”









Aditi will next be seen in maverick Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix original, “Heeramandi,” and Vijay Sethupathi’s “Gandhi Talks.”

