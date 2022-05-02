Adivi Sesh Announces The Release Date Of Suspense Thriller 'Hit 2'…

Tollywood's young hero Adivi Sesh is in the best phase of his career… He is all ready to entertain his fans with two amazing movies HIT 2 and Major. These two films are going to release in a time span of one month itself. Off late, he unveiled a new poster of the HIT 2 movie and shared the release date of this suspense thriller. One more interesting element of this movie is ace actor Nani is all impressed with the plot and decided to bankroll it!



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Something DANGEROUS about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July. #HIT2OnJuly29 #Hit2 @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh @PrashantiTipirn #MeenakshiChaudhary @maniDop @Garrybh88 #JohnStewartEduri @ManishaADutt @SVR4446".

Sesh looked in an intense pose in this poster and is busy thinking something about the case. Producer Nani also shared the same poster and wrote, "JULY 29th #HIT2 Sharper than ever…".

HIT 2 movie is the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'HIT' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

Earlier speaking about the HIT 2 movie Nani said, "What happened in the first part, is that we dealt with HIT, - Homicide Intervention team, Telangana department. We thought, let's go with a franchise which is concept oriented rather than a star oriented. We decided to start the second part in Andhra Pradesh, so we needed a different officer, to play the role. Even the film was going into a bigger space. Sesh is the guy who really pulls off thrillers really really well. He has already proved himself so well. We thought it would be amazing if he does it. It is very different from what he has done but at the same time, it is his strength. The genre is his strength".

Adivi Sesh will also be seen in Major movie which is the biopic of 26/11 Mumbai attacks hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan! This movie will be released on 11th February, 2022!