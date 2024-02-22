After like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda; another star hero to venture into the ownership of multiplexes

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is set to make a significant mark in the entertainment business as he ventures into the world of multiplex ownership. The latest buzz reveals that Ravi Teja has partnered with Asian Cinemas for a state-of-the-art six-screen multiplex located in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. This move follows the trend set by other Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda, who have previously ventured into the ownership of upscale multiplexes in the city.

The collaboration between Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas has been finalized, and preparations for the multiplex construction are expected to commence soon. Asian Cinemas, a prominent player in the cinema exhibition business, has successfully teamed up with several leading stars, and Ravi Teja is the latest addition to their prestigious list of associates.

While an official confirmation is yet to be released, Ravi Teja is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming film, "Mr. Bachchan," directed by Harish Shankar. As the versatile actor expands his influence from on-screen brilliance to off-screen ventures, fans eagerly anticipate more details about this exciting new venture in the world of entertainment.