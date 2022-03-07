Agent: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Is Introduced As The "Ruthless Devil' From Akhil Akkineni's Next

Akkineni clan's young hero Akhil is all busy with his Agent movie… He completely transformed his body and owned a rugged look for this film. As he is awaiting to bag his first blockbuster, this time, he chose a different subject and is all set to entertain his fans. Off late, the makers introduced Mollywood's ace actor Mammootty from the movie and shared the first look poster…

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his own path with Discipline & Dedication Megastar @mammukka Joins the shoot of #AGENT. Can't wait to witness the magic on sets".

In the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners.

According to the sources, writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Speaking about Mammootty's work front, he is all busy with a handful of movies. Along with Tollywood's Agent, he will also be seen in Bheeshma Parvam, Puzhu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, CBI 5: The Brain and Bilal movies. Till 2023 his dates are jam-packed and thus he turned into a busy bee completing all his movies.