'Agent' will cater a chance for Akhil Akkineni to attain pan-India fame

Hyderabad: As reported by reliable sources, Akhil Akkineni's upcoming thriller 'Agent' will be a pan-India movie.

Akhil, who has been working hard on his body-building and looks, will be seen in an interesting role as a spy in this upcoming movie.

Akhil Akkineni, who recently appeared in 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie, is now eyeing to get pan-India exposure, with this highly-anticipated project.

Helmed by Surender Reddy, 'Agent' will star Malayalam superstar Mammootty in one of the important roles in the movie.

Actress Sakshi Vaidya plays the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni in the movie, which will soon be shot.

The upcoming shooting schedule will begin from the second half of February.

'Agent', which marks the maiden collaboration of Akhil and director Surender Reddy, went on floors in June, and is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

The story for this crime thriller is penned by Vakkantham Vamsi, while it is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. This director-writer duo has previously worked together on blockbusters such as 'Kick' and 'RaceGurram'.