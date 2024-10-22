Aha OTT Launches Trailer for Season 2 of Arthamainda Arun Kumar

Hyderabad : Aha OTT has officially launched the trailer for Season 2 of its original web series Arthamainda Arun Kumar, which is set to premiere on October 31, 2024. Following the success of its first season, which garnered over 100 million streaming minutes, the new season promises even more drama, corporate intrigue, and fresh challenges for its characters.

The story follows Arun Kumar, portrayed by Sidhu Pavan in Season 2, a young man from Amalapuram who moves to Hyderabad to pursue a career in the corporate world. Season 1 depicted his rise from an intern to an assistant manager at a high-paced advertising agency. This new season introduces exciting dynamics, with Arun navigating not only his career but also the evolving relationships with his colleagues, including Ananya (Ananya Sharma), Shalini (Tejaswi Madivada), and new intern Sonia (Siri Raasi).

The trailer showcases the tension and humor that will dominate the season, hinting at Arun’s struggle to balance his career growth and the complexities of office politics. The show also introduces a corporate mentor, played by Sai Kiran, who will guide Arun through his challenges.

The trailer launch event, held at Prasad Labs, was attended by the cast and key members of the production team, including director Aditya KV and Niyati Merchant, COO of Arré Studios. According to Vaasudev Koppineni, Executive Vice President of Content at Aha, Season 2 will be filled with unexpected twists and engaging office drama.

Arthamainda Arun Kumar Season 2, produced by Arré Studio and Laughing Cow Productions, will debut on aha on October 31, 2024.



